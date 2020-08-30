CRPF celebrates valour of Bravehearts

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated valour of its Bravehearts and planted trees in the honour of four Bravehearts of the force who were awarded Gallantry Medals (Posthumously) this Independence Day.

CRPF DG AP Maheshwari and senior officers on Saturday planted trees in their honour in 'Shaurya Van' in a solemn ceremony held at CRPF Academy Gurugram.

The 'Shaurya Van' which was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 12, will have a tree for every Gallantry Award recipient of the force.

"CRPF takes pride and celebrates the bravery and steadfast devotion to duty of its internal security warriors that has earned the force 2036 Gallantry Medals in addition to glory and success. In the same spirit, a 'Valour wall' was inaugurated by the DG at the academy. The wall will have the photographs of the alumni officers who have earned Gallantry Medals over the years," CRPF said.

This was followed by aerial seed dispersal in the formidable Aravali range that forms the picturesque backdrop of the Academy.

CRPF also celebrated National Sports Day, where two-time Olympian and Indian Sports Hero Sushil Kumar graced the occasion as the guest of honour. (ANI)

