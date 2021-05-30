CRPF Chief Kuldiep Singh gets additional charge of NIA DG

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Kuldiep Singh has been given the additional charge of the Director-General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday.



Singh will replace former NIA Director-General YC Modi, who retires on Monday a Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) order said.

"Regarding Consequent upon the superannuation of YC Modi, Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on May 31, the competent authority has approved that Kuldiep Singh, IPS, Director General, CRPF, shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NIA vice YC Modi, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders whichever is earlier," MHA order said.

Modi was appointed chief of the federal probe agency in September 2017. (ANI)

