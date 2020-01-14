CRPF constable grievously injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable was grievously injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals here on Tuesday.

The injured constable has been identified as Ramanuj Yadav, of 85th battalion, who was immediately airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

The incident took place between Mahadev Ghati and Chinnakodepal during a road clearance operation.

"He has sustained grievous injuries in both his legs and was airlifted to Raipur for treatment," said GHP Raju, IG, CRPF.

Further, details are awaited (ANI)

