CRPF COVID-19 count reaches 294

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Three COVID-19 cases were reported in the Central Reserve Police Force in the last 24 hours, as per CRPF.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the CRPF has risen to 294.

The total number of positive cases include 177 recovered cases.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 96,169 on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 157 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has risen to 3,029, as per the latest update by the ministry.

Out of the total number of cases, 36,824 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

