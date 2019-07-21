CRPF defuses three IED bombs in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday detected and defused three IED bombs in Errabore area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh.

The IED was recovered near an area where the weekly market is conducted.

After receiving the information, the CRPF's bomb detention team reached the spot and defused the IED bombs.

The district force which got the area domination was given to the CRPF.

The bombs were believed to be planted to target security personnel. (ANI)

