CRPF DG Bhatnagar briefs Home Secretary Rajiv Gouba on J-K situation

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General (DG) RR Bhatnagar on Wednesday met with Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gouba and briefed him about the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bhatnagar had visited the state to take stock of security deployments of Central Forces following the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 12, during his visit to Srinagar, Bhatnagar had also interacted with personnel deployed in the region. He had lauded their efforts and commitment to ensure peace and order.

On Monday, CRPF had also announced that its 'Madadgaar Helpline' number 14411 was restored after it went inactive due to communication disruption in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a tweet, CRPF had said, "14411 Restored: #Kashmiri students and general public residing in Kashmir or outside can contact #CRPF Madadgaar on 24x7 toll-free number 14411 for speedy assistance."

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, Munir Khan has today said that law order situation is totally under control in the region and localised incidents have been contained locally. (ANI)

