CRPF DG meets injured jawans in hospital

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Director General (DG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Wednesday visited Narayana & Balaji Hospital here to meet the injured jawans.

Two CoBRA jawans lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals on Monday in Irapalli forests under Pamed Police Station Limits of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh.

Six jawans also sustained injuries, while one Naxal was killed in the encounter. The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA). (ANI)

