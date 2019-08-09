CRPF DG reviews deployment of troops in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Friday reviewed the deployment of troops in the downtown area here.

Earlier today, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also held a meeting with Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here.

Doval has been on ground zero since last few days, taking stock of the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

He had also visited downtown Srinagar and spent over two hours in the area interacting with troops and local people.

Doval, who is in Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation after the Centre scrapped Article 370, also had lunch with the CRPF personnel.

The NSA had reached the state a day after Home Minister Amit Shah announced abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the state.

The government has also bifurcated the state and carved out Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)