CRPF DG unveils protective gear for lady troopers

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) DG Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar on Friday unveiled a women-specific full body protector, the paramilitary force said in a statement.

AK Singh, DG Life Sciences, Bhuvnesh Kumar, Director, Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), scientists of DRDO and senior officers of CRPF were also present during the unveiling of the full body protector.

"It took tireless and concerted efforts of CRPF in close association with DIPAS, DRDO, over two years to design such a gear. The scientists of DIPAS carried out a very careful study of women troopers of CRPF's Rapid Action Force to ergonomically design the body protector for women," CRPF said in its statement.

"In 2016, the National Conference for Women in police mooted the idea of gender-specific protective gears. Subsequently, the issue was flagged in Lok Sabha by then MP Anupriya Patel while discussing the problems faced by women in Police and Armed Forces. Ministry of Home Affairs immediately swung into action and set up a committee under Anupam Kulshreshtha, IG Provisioning of CRPF to work out things," it added.

The statement stressed that with the advent of this equipment, women troopers will be assured of greater comfort while deployed in Law and Order duties. (ANI)

