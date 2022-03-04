CRPF DIG among crowd of anxious people waiting to receive students arriving from Ukraine

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Among the crowd of anxious parents waiting to receive their wards arriving from war-torn Ukraine at the Delhi international airport here was Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) RB Singh.

Singh's son was among the evacuees being brought into the country under Operation Ganga.

"My son is coming back to India after facing various difficulties in war-torn Ukraine. I am finally relieved that my son is back safe," an emotional Singh said.



Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is making all efforts to bring the Indian students back to India at a fast pace.

Four Union Ministers - Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) VK Singh - have gone to countries adjoining Ukraine to support and supervise evacuation operations. Indian civilian planes as well as Indian Air Force planes are regularly bringing back stranded Indian students.

The Ministry of External Affairs said more than 7,400 persons are expected to be brought through special flights in the next two days. Further, 3,500 persons are expected to be brought back on Friday and over 3900 on March 5.

