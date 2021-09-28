CRPF distributes wheelchairs to Divyangs at medical camp in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 28 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) distributed foldable wheelchairs to 15 Divyangs at a medical camp organised in Budgam on Monday.

The medical camp was organised at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gogo in Budgam by the 35 Battalion of CRPF. Around 300 people from the districts of Budgam and Srinagar attended the camp.

The medical officers of the CRPF 35 Battalion consulted the patients and distributed free medicines. Doctors from the District Hospital, Budgam also joined the camp to examine the patients.

CRPF said it intends to reach out to people in remote areas and extend medical help to them.

"Camps like these also enhance the connection with people and go a long way in strengthening the bond between CRPF and the local populace," reads a CRPF statement.

The locals lauded the efforts of CRPF for having organised the medical camp. (ANI)