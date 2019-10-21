Representative image
CRPF dogs to be equipped with special 'police dog cameras'

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 14:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) units deployed in Jammu and Kashmir and Naxals area have planned to equip its dogs with cameras.
According to a document, CRPF will buy 25 police dog cameras initially. A process of purchasing these cameras has been initiated.
Since last few months, CRPF has been researching about these cameras and found operational issues which will be taken under consideration while purchasing these 25 police dog cameras. Officials claimed that CRPF will be the first Indian force to purchase these cameras for its K9 unit.
The cameras will be placed on the back of dogs. These cameras will also help handlers to understand what dogs are viewing. They come with multiple qualities including high definition, water-proof and scratch-resistant.
A panel of CRPF officers will analysis multiple samples of Police Dog Camera.
"Dogs as well as trainers will require basic training of this tactical electronic device. The handler will have an output device where he can view the feed of these cameras from a distance. It will help the force where we need to analyse the situation before involving personnel," claimed a senior CRPF official associated with the project.
CRPF will also arrange official training for 50-60 personnel. They will be taught handling, maintenance and minor repair of the equipment.
It is expected that the force K9 unit will have these cameras by next year.
Various K9 units across the world are using these police dog cameras including some law enforcement agencies in the USA.
Staffordshire Police is using dog head camera to record activities of criminals. Similarly Durham police is also using 'K9cam' to deal with criminals. Portland police last year also tested these cameras for its K9 unit. (ANI)

