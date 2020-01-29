CRPF doing its job well in integration with civil police in J-K: DG Maheshwari

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Director-General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) AP Maheshwari on Tuesday said that the force was doing its job well in Jammu and Kashmir in integration with the civil police.

"The situation is good. It is secured and we are doing our job well in integration with the civil police and civil police and the administration reposes complete faith in us and that is a matter of pride for us," he said while speaking to ANI talking about Jammu and Kashmir.

"So I can only say that right now, it is 60 battalions deployed and in case any security assessment is thereby the higher authorities, they make any decision, so we will abide by those decisions," he added.

Talking about the Pulwama terror attack, the CRPF DG said, "We as a fighting force, we have learned lessons and I can say that we are prepared to face any situation. We will not fail. But then, as a warrior, there are also types of strategies." DG CRPF also said that he can't guarantee that such incidents will not take place but terrorists will not be spared if they commit such kind of mistakes.

"We have improved a lot in terms of adopting tactics, technology, strategy, training. I can't say such an incident will not take place. But, we can give the guarantee that we will not leave the terrorists," DG said. (ANI)

