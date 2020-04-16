CRPF donates 100 quintal rice to district administration

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 16 (ANI): CRPF on Wednesday donated 100 quintal rice to Raipur district administration's "Donation on Wheels" initiative during the lockdown in the country against spread of coronavirus.

The soldiers of CRPF 211 Battalion, located in Raipur and posted in Maoist-affected areas in Chhattisgarh, also serve people from time to time.

S Bharti Dasan Collector Raipur said that `Donation on Wheels' provides essentials at the door of needy people.

"We respect the feeling of every donor even if they donate only one packet. Everybody in the district is donating for the needy and we are providing it to the needy people. With this help, around 22,000 packets are distributed daily. Today CRPF has also donated 100 quintals of rice," Dasan said.

AH Ansari, CRPF Commanding Officer, 211 Battalion, Raipur said it started three-four days ago.

"My company commander told from Mechaka, which is a remote area of Dhamtari, that the soldiers want to do something in Mechka or somewhere. Why don't we work on a big level on behalf of the entire battalion. We collected money from the entire battalion, from all the soldiers, whoever wanted to donate and after that we bought 100 quintals of rice from their donations, packed them in 2,000 packets and handed over to state administration," Ansari told ANI.

"I appeal to people that you stay at home, be safe. When the coronavirus threat is over, we will be with you again shoulder to shoulder and as far as the fight is concerned. This is also a fight. There is a fight with the Naxals and there is a fight with coronavirus. Both the battles are equal for us, he added. (ANI)

