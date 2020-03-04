CRPF gives Rs 11 lakh to its retired jawan whose house was damaged in Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): CRPF Directorate General AP Maheshwari on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs. 11 lakh to Alish Mohammad, a retired CRPF head constable whose house was damaged during the last week's communal violence in Delhi.

Maheshwari presented the cheque on behalf of the force at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters here.

The retired CRPF personnel's house was ransacked and vandalised by rioters in north-east Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar on February 25.

At least 47 people were killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days.

This comes after the Border Security Force (BSF) offered Rs 10 lakh and other assistance to one of its jawans, Mohammed Anees, whose house had been torched by rioters in north-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. (ANI)

