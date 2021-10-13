CRPF head constable shot dead by colleague in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): A 35-year-old head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp on Monday was allegedly shot dead by his colleague in the Govind Puri area of Delhi.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of the CRPF camp along with other senior officers reached the Parliament Duty Group, CRPF Camp in the Tuglakabad of the national capital where Constable Aman Kumar attacked Head Constable Vakeel Singh with an X-95 weapon and shot him dead at the end of Parliamentary briefing, the police said.

The victim was shifted to Batra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family after the postmortem.

Delhi Police further said that the other senior officers reached the spot and asked the accused to surrender but he refused to do so.



Later, the accused tried to threaten everyone and shot his own chin, but the bullet only grazed his chin. He was finally overpowered by the other staff members and was provided first aid by the CRPF Doctor in the Camp, the police said.

The police have recovered nine spent cartridges and the rifle used by the accused from the spot.

An FIR has been registered on Monday under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Govind Puri Police Station.

During the process of interrogation, he confessed that he has killed Vakeel Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

