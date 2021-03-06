CRPF holds weapons exhibition in Raipur ahead of 82nd anniversary of its Chhattisgarh wing

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held an exhibition of weapons ahead of the 82nd anniversary of its Chhattisgarh wing in Raipur on Saturday.

Speaking with ANI, Shiv Kumar, DIG Chhattisgarh said, "We will celebrate our 82nd anniversary on March 19. This event is an attempt to bring people closer to CRPF. We have displayed weapons for people."



Besides, the routine exercise of the CRPF band is also displayed at the progamme.

"The weapons displayed here are used by the CRPF in the combat operations in Chhattisgarh. The important thing is the majority of these weapons, which were earlier imported from foreign countries are now made in India at our ordinance units," Sanjeevaranjan, Commandant 211 Battalion CRPF told ANI.

The programme, which was held at Budha Talab Garden in Raipur witnessed a good response from the public. (ANI)

