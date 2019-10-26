CRPF inaugurates fitness centre in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): In a rare event, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) fitness centre was inaugurated by a head constable instead of a senior-level officer at 113 Battalion of CRPF in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli town on Friday.

Jeet Bahadur, who was awarded Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) for neutralising two terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in an operation in 2006 did the honours.

On the occasion, Commandant of 113 Battalion GD Pandharinath said: " It is very important for the soldiers to remain fit. everyone should exercise daily only then we can remain fit and healthy." (ANI)

