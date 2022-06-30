CRPF inspects deployment of forces near Amarnath shrine

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday physically inspected the deployment of the forces on the ground near the holy cave of Amarnath shrine.

Inspector General of CRPF Kashmir, MS Bhatia was also among those present during the inspection.

"Visited the Holy Cave and physically inspected deployment of the Forces on ground. Also interacted with the Jawans and stressed on synergy and joint efforts for a safe #Amarnath Yatra. Jai Hind #ShriAmarnathjiYatra2022@crpfindia," tweeted Bhatia today.



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha earlier this week reviewed the security arrangements and preparations for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu.

He also chaired a review meeting with Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Avny Lavasa, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, and other officials.

Speaking to media persons, LG Sinha said, "Baba Amarnath yatra will be starting soon and all the arrangements have been done. This yatra has been important to boost the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. Lakhs of people are dependent on this yatra and all the people here are eagerly waiting for the yatra. All the security measures have been taken care of."

Earlier on Thursday, the LG also reviewed the security arrangements for Amarnath Yatra at Unified Command Meeting in Srinagar. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and senior security officers from the Home Department, Jammu and Kashmir police, Army, Intelligence Agencies, CRPF, BSF, and others.

Detailed plans for telecom connectivity, health care, fire safety, electricity and water supply, weather forecasting, langar management, sanitation, lodging, and disaster management were reviewed by the Lt Governor. (ANI)

