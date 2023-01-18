CRPF, ITBP to join Odisha govt in Netaji's 126th birth anniversary celebrations

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): As part of the iconic week celebration to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will join hands with the Odisha government.

The two central armed police forces along with the Odisha government will be conducting various events in Cuttack, the birthplace of Netaji on January 20, the CRPF said on Tuesday.

The celebrations will commence with a massive Prabhat Pheri from Netaji Birth Place Museum to Anand Bhawan Museum and Learning Centre on the morning of January 20 where the students, reminiscing the contributions of Azaad Hind Fauz, will participate in Indian National Army (INA) uniforms.

This will be followed by a cross-country run from the Indoor stadium and back through Ring road, Cuttack and a cycle rally of about 10 km starting from the Indoor Stadium, Cuttack and concluding at the same venue.



A plantation drive in Ravenshaw Collegiate School has also been scheduled on the same day. In the spirit of Netaji's famous call, 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi doonga' a blood donation camp will be organised in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross at Barabati Palace.

Display of arms, ammunition and special equipment by CRPF and ITBP, and a philately exhibition by Indian Post and Telegraph at Shaheed Bhawan will be the major attraction for the general public.

To mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Events week is being celebrated from January 17 to January 23.

People will also be able to witness Netaji's life and work in the static exhibition at Shaheed Bhawan.

As a mark of respect, the Next of Kins of Martyr from different Forces and State Police will be honoured in a function at Shaheed Bhawan auditorium, Cuttack, said the CRPF, adding all the events will be organised by the district administration, Cuttack in collaboration with CRPF and ITBP. (ANI)

