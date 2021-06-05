CRPF jawan among 5 killed as car plunges into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 5 (ANI): Five people, including a CRPF jawan were killed on Saturday when a cab skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

The SUV was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar and the accident took place near Khuni Nallah around 9.45 am when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the officials said.

As many as five persons including a CRPF jawan died on the spot, while one suffered serious injuries when the taxi plunged into Bisleri Nallah at Digdol.

The dead were identified as Garu Ram, Vaneet Kour, Shagun Kumar, Head Constable 73 Battalion CRPF, Mohammed Rafi Gujjar, and Sanjive Kumar.

The injured identified as Ajeet Kumar has been referred to the GMC, Jammu from the District Hospital, Ramban.



Ramban police along with the Indian Army, CRPF, and Civil QRT reached the spot and carried out the search and rescue operation at the accident spot. (ANI)











