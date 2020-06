CRPF jawan, child killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 26 (ANI): A CRPF jawan and a child have been killed in a terrorist attack on a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara on Friday.

The CRPF said that terrorists attacked a CRPF party deployed in highway security in Bijbehara, Anantnag. "The CRPF jawan who was injured in the attack has succumbed to his injuries. A child has also been killed by terrorists in the attack," it added. (ANI)