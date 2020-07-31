CRPF jawan held for raping girl in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): The police have arrested a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for allegedly raping a girl in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday.

A written complaint of the incident was submitted at the Dornapal Police Station by the victim and her family members after which the police registered the case and arrested the accused.

"A complaint was filed that a girl had been raped, on which we took immediate action and filed an FIR. We have arrested the accused and we have sent him for judicial remand to Sukma," said Akhilesh Kaushik, SDOP.

While narrating the incident, tribal leader Mangal Ram said, "The girl along with a minor went to the forest for grazing cows on Monday morning. A jawan came out of the camp and started molesting them. While the minor managed to escape, the girl was raped by him."

"After that, the girl came to the village crying but did not tell anything about the incident to anyone. On the second day, she narrated the entire incident to her mother who later told it to her brother and the matter came into light," he added.

He further said that appropriate action should be taken against the accused. The Adivasi Mahasabha has also demanded strict action against the accused. (ANI)

