CRPF jawan injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 2 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals exploded in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Basaguda area of Bijapur district on Thursday morning. The injured jawan has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

"A head constable of CRPF was injured in an IED blast in Bijapur. He is being treated," said P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range.



After the incident, Bijapur Police is conducting a search operation in the area. Security forces also rushed to the spot.

Further details awaited.

Notably, Bijapur, Sukma, Jagdalpur and Dantewada are among the most Maoist-affected districts in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

