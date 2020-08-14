CRPF launches organ donation campaign in collaboration with AIIMS

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences has launched a campaign to encourage its personnel to pledge organ donation voluntarily.

"To further the spirit of serving the nation even after death, the force in collaboration with AIIMS, Delhi and the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO), launched a campaign to motivate the Force personnel to pledge organ donation voluntarily," CPRF said in a press release.

Director-General CRPF AP Maheshwari started the campaign by submitting his organ donation form online and said CRPF personnel have a history of coming forward for noble causes which is a matter of immense pride.

AIIMS New Delhi Director Randeep Guleria, who spoke on the occasion, talked about the potential of organ donation in improving quality of life of people and lauded CRPF for being at the forefront of organ donation.

The release said that doctors from AIIMS will work in synergy with CRPF doctors to organize webinars, seminars, workshops and awareness videos to encourage enthusiastic participation of CRPF personnel for the noble and humane cause.

"This will be an online exercise by which personnel will be able to pledge donation of eyes, skin, lungs, heart, liver, pancreas, kidney, heart valves, intestine and blood vessels," the release said. (ANI)

