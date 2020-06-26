CRPF observes Anti Drug Day

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Dr AP Maheshwari, DG, CRPF highlighted that in the course of its duty in the LWE areas, Jammu and Kashmir and the North East, CRPF has destroyed large tracts of illegal marijuana plantation and has seized sizable amount of illicit drugs.

While addressing a webinar, he further stated that illicit drugs trade is a big source of easy money for the anti-national elements to carry on their nefarious activities.

He called for more collaborative and concerted efforts among all the anti-drug enforcement agencies to stem the rot of drug trade and drug abuse.

The webinar to mark the occasion was hosted by the Manipur and Nagaland Sector of CRPF in Imphal.

United Nations decided to observe 26 June as World Drug Day to synergise the global efforts to counter the ill impacts of drug trade and drug abuse.

"Better Knowledge for Better Care" is the theme for 2020 chosen by the anti-drug watchdog UNODC- United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes. (ANI)

