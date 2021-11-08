CRPF orders inquiry into fratricide incident in Chhattisgarh that left 4 of its troops dead, 3 injured

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ordered an inquiry into an unfortunate incident of fratricide in which a constable of the paramilitary wing allegedly killed four of his colleagues and injured three others by shooting them in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district early on Monday.

The CRPF ordered the inquiry into the incident "to ascertain the cause of the incident and suggest remedial measures".

The incident took place at about 3.25 am on Monday in which Constable Reetesh Ranjan of CRPF's 50 Battalion opened fire on his company personnel in which four were killed and three others got injured.

Those killed have been identified as constables Dhanji, Rajiv Mondal, Rajmani Kumar Yadav and Dharmendra Kumar while those injured are named as Water Carrier Dhananjay Kumar Singh, and constables Dharmatma Kumar and Malaya Ranjan Maharana.

In a statement, the CRPF said it was an unfortunate incident of fratricide, informing that Constable Reetesh Ranjan of "C-Company 50 Battalion Lingalapalli under Maraiguda Police Station, Sukma opened fire on his company personnel in which 7 personnel were injured and immediately rushed to Bhadrachalam Area Hospital for first aid".



Four of the injured have succumbed to their injuries, said the force.

Constable Reetesh has been apprehended along with his weapon.

The force said that "DIG range and CO of the unit have reached the incident spot as well as senior officers from Raipur have also rushed to the spot".

"All the injured are being provided requisite medical care and evacuation of the injured in need of better medical care has been tied up," said the CRPF.

According to CRPF, local police has begun an investigation into the case and all legal actions will follow.

"CRPF has ordered an inquiry into the incident to ascertain the cause of the incident and suggest remedial measures," the CRPF said.

"Prima-facie it seems that due to some emotional stress leading to sudden psychological disbalance Constable Reetesh Ranjan lost his control and in a fit of rage opened fire on his colleagues." (ANI)

