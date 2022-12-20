CRPF organises Chillai Kalan celebrations in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): The CRPF 61 BN of the Srinagar Sector kickstarted Chillai Kalan celebrations by organizing a series of events to engage youngsters in the valley.



According to an official statement from CRPF, "In the first event of the series, debate, table tennis, singing and painting competitions were organized in which 50 students (boys and girls) very enthusiastically participated."

The event concluded with the prize and certificate distribution followed by lunch in a very congenial environment.

During this more than a month-long event, held under the aegis of Srinagar Sector, CRPF, young talents from the fields of music, debate, and painting, will be identified and provided with a bigger platform to showcase their talent. (ANI)

