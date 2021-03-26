CRPF organises free medical camp in Srinagar, distributes medicines, COVID-19 safety kit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): To provide a quality health care facility, a free medical camp was organized by 61 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the Batwara area of Srinagar.

The health check-up camp was taken place under Civic Action Program. Highly qualified doctors conducted a medical check-up of around 250 civilians and provided free medicines and COVID-19 safety kits living in the surrounding areas. They distributed free medicines, sanitisers, masks, and soaps to people.

The people were also explained in detail about the second wave of the COVID-19 Pandemic.



A large number of old age, men, women's take part in this free medical camp to take benefits of the faculties provided by CRPF.

The people of this area appreciate the efforts of CRPF in conducting this medical camp. The locals said if they would have bought these medicines from the market it would cost huge money but in this camp, they get all medicines free of cost.

CRPF official Rajesh Tripathi said, "The camp is being sponsored by the central government to provide free health care in free under Civic Action Program. Under this program, free medicines have been provided to patients and it has also created a relationship between security officials and locals."

The main objective of the camp was to make people aware of their health, the official added. (ANI)

