CRPF passing out parade: 383 soldiers take oath to serve nation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 2 (ANI): After successfully training for 44 weeks, 383 young recruits turned soldiers passed out from Group Center CRPF Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Saturday under the saluting command of Umesha Chandra Sarangi, Special Director General (SDG) CRPF.

A passing out soldier, Balaram Das told ANI that they were meticulously taught how to function in an arena along with the operation of arms (including guns like the INSAS 5.56 rifle, AK-47, carbine, pistol, and LMG guns), and the strategies for tackling attacks by opponents.

"The most important principle of this force, which is discipline, was our first and foremost lesson. We were also trained on what kind of enemies we may find in the field, and how we can counter them," he said.



Umesh Chandra Sarangi, the IPS Special Director General (SDG) of CRPF New Delhi, General CRPF, New Delhi awarded trophies to the best performing trainees in various disciplines during the parade today.

"383 constable recruits have passed out today with sound professional knowledge - knowledge of modern weapons and modern gadgetry, knowledge of the problems and internal security challenges the country is facing, and the knowledge of law. Now they're fit to take up their duties in the field and face the internal security challenges very successfully," Sarangi said.

383 soldiers including 301 males and 82 females, who became soldiers of the largest paramilitary force handling internal security in India. (ANI)

