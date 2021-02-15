CRPF pays floral tributes to personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 14 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday paid floral tributes to the 40 jawans in Lethpora here on the second anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in which a suicide bomber rammed an IED-laden vehicle into the convoy carrying them in 2019.

Taking to Twitter, Shah said India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.





"I bow down to the brave martyrs who lost their lives in the gruesome Pulwama attack on this day in 2019. India will never forget their exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice," Shah tweeted.

"I pay homage to those brave CRPF personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack," the Defence Minister tweeted.

This year marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack. Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) had claimed responsibility for the dastardly terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019. (ANI)

