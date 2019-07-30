CRPF personnel creates human chain on NH 30

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 30 (ANI): A flood relief operation was carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on National Highway-30.

The intensified rainfall has triggered a flood-like situation in the region around NH-30, disrupting the normal course of action.

A human chain bordering NH 30 has been created by the CRPF troops to facilitate safe commutation in the highway which is submerged in water due to heavy rains.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commandant Manish Bamola said a rescue team consisting of CRPF personnel reached the spot in the morning.

"Our soldiers had formed a human chain to create a bridge-like structure which is helping vehicles cross the highway conveniently. We had prepared the teams beforehand owing to close monitoring of heavy rainfall in the region."

Continuous rains have lashed Sukma and other adjoining areas, leading to traffic jams in and around NH 30.

Vehicles were seen wading through the waterlogged highway at snail's pace due to high risk of mishaps. (ANI)

