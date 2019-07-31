CRPF personnel dead in IED blast at Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Bodli in Dantewada at around 6:15 am on Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Roshan Kumar of 195 battalion of CRPF who hails from Nawada in Bihar.

The incident reportedly took place about 700 meters away from the CRPF camp.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

