CRPF personnel injured in car accident succumbs in Delhi hospital

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): A CRPF personnel who was among the three people injured in an accident last night, succumbed to injuries on Friday.

Three people, including the deceased CRPF personnel, got seriously injured in the accident which took place on the BRT corridor on Thursday.

According to police, the accident took place around 11:00 pm when an over-speeding high-end car hit a taxi and then collided with a traffic light pole.

"Injured persons were in a taxi. The luxury car driver did not sustain any injury due to airbags. A PCR van took all the injured to AIIMS trauma centre," police had said.

The car's driver was detained for investigation. (ANI)

