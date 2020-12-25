CRPF personnel perform duties braving harsh weather in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 25 (ANI): Serving its motto of "Service and Loyalty", the jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are braving the harsh weather conditions of Srinagar and guarding the Valley during the harsh winter.

Speaking to ANI, Gurcharan Singh, Second-in-command of the 25th battalion of CRPF said that nothing comes before duty for security personnel.

"We're always prepared for duty and have adapted to the weather conditions here. It is our duty to serve the country and nothing is above it," he said.



Singh added that government takes care of its forces and provides the necessary facilities to make the lives of the personnel a little easier while performing their duty in extreme weather conditions.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajesh Kumar of the same battalion echoed his superior's words and said every security personnel in the country has the passion to serve the country, and for that, they can endure anything.

"Jawans can leave their family and home's comfort and brave all harsh conditions to perform their duty. They are always ready to serve the nation. When one has the passion to serve the nation, and heat and cold do not affect their body," said ASI

Head Constable Chandra Shekar Singh of 25th battalion said that weather conditions do not matter and jawans are always in their uniform to serve the next assignment.

"Our commanding officers always accompany us in every harsh condition, and that boosts our morale. Jawan is always ready to serve the nation," said the Head Constable. (ANI)

