Cachar (Assam) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): A CRPF personnel allegedly shot dead his colleague at the CRPF camp in Kashipur in Assam's Cachar district on Tuesday.
"A case has been registered under Sections 326, 307, 302 Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act," a police official said.
An investigation into the incident is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
CRPF personnel shoots colleague in Assam
ANI | Updated: Feb 05, 2020 05:39 IST
