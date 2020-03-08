CRPF personnel shoots self with service rifle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself using his service rifle on Sunday.

40-year-old Baban Vithal Rao Manwar who was on sentry duty at the CRPF Public School shot himself under the chin on Sunday, informed the police.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

