CRPF says civilian killed by terrorists firing in Sopore, refutes allegations of deceased's family

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): A controversy erupted over Sopore encounter in Jammu and Kashmir after a family member alleged that his relative was killed in firing by security forces.

In a statement, CRPF clarified that the fire was coming from a mosque where terrorists were hiding and firing.

"A civilian vehicle which was coming from Sopore to Kupwara was caught in the firing range of terrorists. An old man who was driving the vehicle stopped the car and got down from the vehicle to move away for safe spot but got killed by terrorists firing. Later, the young boy was rescued by security forces who took position nearby," CRPF stated.

A video went viral on social media, where a close relative of the person who was killed has claimed the deceased was going to some work in Sopore early morning and alleged that CRPF started firing there and killed him.

According to the CRPF, at around 7:30 am today, 179 Battalion of CRPF reached Model Town Chowk Sopore for naka/patrolling duties.

As the troops were de-bussing from the vehicles to occupy their respective spots of deployment, terrorists hiding in the attic of a nearby mosque started firing indiscriminately on the troops, in which CRPF jawans constable Bhoya Rajesh, Head Constable Deep Chand Verma, Nilesh Chawde and Constable Deepak Patil got injured. Later Deep Chand succumbed to his injuries.

Explaining the circumstances, a senior CRPF official told ANI that when terrorists fired at the CRPF party, two vehicles immediately moved in and took positions facing the terrorists who were firing from a height using floors of the mosque.

"CPRF troops after taking positions saw a civilian vehicle coming in the range of terrorists firing. The deceased came out from his vehicle and tried to hide him taking cover of his vehicle. But, the terrorists who were in front of him fired at security forces and the deceased was caught in the firing of terrorists," the official said.

"Later, a child who was deceased's relative sat on his body and was rescued by security forces. In a picture also, it is evident that the security force personnel signalling the child to come close to him and the jawan has faced his weapon in front as the fire was coming from the mosque," he said. (ANI)

