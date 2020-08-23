CRPF Special DG meets J&K Lt Governor

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Special Director General in Jammu and Kashmir, Zulfiquar Hasan called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday and informed him of the prevailing security situation in the Union territory.

"Met with Zulfiquar Hasan, Special DG CRPF J&K Zone, and talked about the internal security management and the prevailing security scenario in J&K," Sinha tweeted earlier in the day.

Giving further details of the meeting, he added, "Stressed on maintaining close synergy between Army, CRPF, J&K Police and other Central Paramilitary Forces to deal effectively with any emergent situations, besides maintaining a close watch on all the vital installations for ensuring a secure environment for the people of J&K."

Sinha was appointed Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory in place of Girish Chandra Murmu, who took over as Comptroller and Auditor General of India. (ANI)

