CRPF Sub-Inspector dies due to COVID-19 in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Sub-Inspector posted in Kulgam died due to COVID-19 on Monday.
This is the 12th death in CRPF due to COVID-19, the CRPF said.
Jammu and Kashmir has reported 10,513 COVID-19 cases.
There are 4,355 active cases while 5,979 persons have recovered in the Union Territory. The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 179 in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:15 IST
