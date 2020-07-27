CRPF to strengthen buddy or mentor system: DG

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is strengthening the buddy or mentor system in the force and also trying to bring down the stress level among jawans, according to the CRPF Director General (DG) AP Maheshwari.

The CRPF DG's remark comes after a CRPF sub-inspector in the national capital killed another Inspector after a verbal altercation.

"Such incidents are unfortunate. We are continuously trying to lower the stress level of jawans. A few incidents happened in recent days. After inquiry, we found that it happened due to personal reasons. We are strengthening buddy or mentor system in the force so that jawans can share issues if he/she has any," DG Maheshwari said when asked about the incidents to fratricide in the force.

"The incident at 61, Lodhi Estate is an aberration which seems to have been committed on the spur of the moment. An enquiry has been ordered to establish the facts of the matter and will be taken to its logical end," CRPF had said.

CRPF is celebrating its 82nd Raising day on Monday. DG CRPF after the celebration told ANI that CRPF is adopting the latest technology to upgrade the force.

"For communication, navigation and weaponry, we are adopting the latest technology. For the safety of jawans, we are also doing research for body armour of every part of the body and home ministry is working and supporting to make the force stronger," the CRPF DG said. (ANI)

