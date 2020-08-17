CRPF trooper injured in terrorist attack in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured after terrorists attacked a CRPF bunker outside the camp of the force in Nehama area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir.

The area has been cordoned off for search operations, CRPF said.

Earlier in the day, three terrorists carried out an attack on a joint patrol party in Kreeri area of Baramulla district in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.

Two terrorists have been killed and one AK rifle and two pistols have been seized. Search for the third terrorist is underway. (ANI)

