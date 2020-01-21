CRPF women bikers to showcase daredevilry in R-Day parade

New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Women bikers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) named as "CRPF women daredevil" will to showcase their daredevilry in Republic Day parade this year.

"We waited so long to be part of Republic Day parade. We all are very excited. Many among us were on leave. We cancelled it due to practice", said Sima Nag, Inspector, CRPF.

Another woman rider of CRPF daredevil, Pratima Behra told ANI, "This is like dream come true. This is a proud moment for us. I was at home for holidays but when I got to know about this so I called off my holidays and join to practice for Republic Day parade."

Total 65 CRPF women would be performing 9 motorcycle-borne stunts on 18 Royal Enfield Classic 350.

"It is their (women) determination and motivation that they are practising with full josh. They all are very excited and it is a good opportunity for them. They will make us proud," DIG training, CRPF said. (ANI)

