CRPF women personnel participate in cycle rally from Gujarat to Maharashtra

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Women personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) participated in a cycle rally from Statue of Unity in Kevadiya to Navi Mumbai, in a bid to promote women empowerment.

This rally had begun on International Women's Day (March 8).

"We want to give a message to other women that they are no less. All women can come forward and compete. I urge women to come and join the force as it gives an opportunity for women to move forward," Priti Sheni, CRPF Inspector told ANI.

Other women personnel echoed similar opinions and said they are conducting this rally to motivate other women to come forward in life.

"To mark the day of International Women Day, the women officers of CRPF had started this rally from Statue of Unity in Kevadiya," Anand Patil, a senior officer said.

He also said the rally will end on March 18, adding that the aim of the rally is to promote women's education, women empowerment, and women's progress. (ANI)

