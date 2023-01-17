CRPF's 'Aashray'- a 200-bed shelter- opens for patients' kin in AIIMS Trauma Centre

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Going beyond its duty that includes maintaining law and order and counter-insurgency operations among others, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday opened a temporary 200-bed shelter for the welfare of patients and attendants at AIIMS Trauma Centre here in the city-- a big relief amid Yellow alert declared by IMD for the national capital.

Named 'Aashray', the temporary shelter established by the CRPF at the request of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will reach out to the common man at the Trauma Center in providing requisite amenities and the healing touch.

As severe cold wave conditions still persist in the national capital, the shelter with four separate barracks-- each having the capacity to give shelter to more than 45 needy people-- not only provides a roof for nearly 200 people but also would facilitate them with three regular meals as well as round-the-clock care. These facilities will be provided for free.

CRPF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and Director AIIMS MN Srinivas inaugurated the shelter-- a move started again for the second time by force. Earlier, the CRPF ran a 100-bed shelter here since 2013 to 2020. The shelter was closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



"A temporary shelter established by CRPF and CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA) for the patients and attendants at AIIMS shall cater to approximately 200 people. Earlier, a similar shelter was run by CRPF from 2013 to 2020," said CRPF DG after inaugurating the shelter.

In the harsh inclement weather of Delhi, the Director of AIIMS reached out to the CRPF for assistance. The CRPF Family Welfare Association, a registered NGO, joined hands with CRPF to work for the noble venture to provide for the common man in their hour of need.

Northern Sector CRPF will reach out to the common man at the Trauma center through the shelter to provide requisite amenities and a healing touch.

Close to 10,000 new cases comes every day in AIIMS and it houses more than 2,000 patients as per a rough figure.

Of these, over 40 per cent are outstation patients and many of them tend to stay put on Campus because they cannot afford to travel to the hospital for regular check-ups or treatment. (ANI)

