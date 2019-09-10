A family in Kashmir received medicines from CRPF's Madadgaar. (Photo/ANI)
A family in Kashmir received medicines from CRPF's Madadgaar. (Photo/ANI)

CRPF's Madadgaar continuously delivering medicines, food items in Kashmir Valley

Deepika Rathour | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:00 IST

By Deepika Rathour
New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Madadgaar has been continuously helping citizens in Kashmir by delivering medicines and other food items to their doors.
"CRPF Madagaaar has been helping the citizens, particularly people in Kashmir within or outside the Valley since June 16, 2017. The helpline is committed to providing all possible assistance to the people and has been working 24x7 to ensure that the grievances of the citizens are redressed as quickly as possible", said Gul Junaid Khan, Assistant Commandant, Incharge CRPF Madadgaar to ANI.
"CRPF Madadgaar ensured that the patients who belong to below poverty line and have contacted the helpline in the past for assistance are provided life-saving and essential medicines and CRPF personnel," he added.
The CRPF has released videos of few Kashmiris, who have received help by CRPF Madadgaar during curfew in wee hours.
In one of the videos, while narrating the ill condition of his brother, a man from Srinagar said, "My brother got a kidney transplant and we were running out of medicine. The CRPF Madadgaar delivered medicines to us at free of cost worth Rs 15,000 that too at the time of curfew. We are very thankful to CRPF Madadgaar".
A total of 34,274 incoming and outgoing calls were received by the CRPF's 'Madadgaar' helpline since August 5. Out of these calls, 1227 cases were involving matters of exigency. In these cases, the CRPF personnel personally went to the house of the person and contact was established between the caller and the family.
Security was beefed up in the region and restriction including curtailing of the Internet and mobile facilities were done after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5. (ANI)

