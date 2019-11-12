CRS enquiry ordered into Hyderabad train collision accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): A Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) enquiry has been ordered into the Hyderabad train collision accident that occurred near Kacheguda railway station today.

Commissioner Railway Safety, Southern Central Circle Secunderabad Ram Kripal will be conducting the enquiry.

The Lingampalli-Falaknuma train collided with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express near Kacheguda railway station earlier today. Reportedly the driver of Lingampalli-Falaknuma train is stuck inside the cabin for almost eight hours now.

An Oxygen cylinder has been installed and operations are underway to rescue the driver.

Member(Traction), Additional Member (Signal and Telecom) and Erode Safety Railway Board will visit the accident site.

"A Falaknuma-bound MMTS train collided into Handry Express near Kacheguda station at around 10.30 am. Twelve people were injured in the incident. The driver of MMTS is stuck inside the cabin. The rescue operation is going on," said South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager B B Singh.

Three coaches of the Lingampalli-Falaknuma train and four coaches of the Kurnool-City Secunderabad Hundry Express were derailed.

He said that the trains via Kacheguda station have been diverted and the route will be restored as soon the tracks are cleared.

Singh said that the primary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to human error. (ANI)