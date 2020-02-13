Crude bomb hurled towards lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi's chamber in Lucknow court

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Crude bomb was hurled towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday.

Lodhi has blamed another lawyer Jitu Yadav for the incident.

Two lawyers are injured in the attack.

Wazirganj police rushed to the spot to investigate the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

