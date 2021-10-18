Cruise Drugs case: NCB witness Kiran Gosavi booked for fraud

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], October 18 (ANI): A case has been registered against Kiran Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

As per the police, the case has been registered at Kelwa Police station in Palghar. He had duped Lakhs of Rupees from people on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.



Earlier, a case was registered against Gosavi with Faraskhana police station of Pune city on May 19, 2018, for allegedly committing fraud by promising a person a job in Malaysia by taking money.

However, he neither returned the money nor offered the job to the complainant. The accused was booked under sections 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the Intellectual Technology (IT) Act.

Chargesheet was filed in the court as the accused was not found. He is still wanted in the case. (ANI)

