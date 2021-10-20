Cruise ship raid case: Mumbai's NDPS court rejects bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Mumbai's Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court on Wednesday rejected bail applications of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for their alleged involvement in the cruise drugs party case.



The court heard the bail pleas of these three accused today at 2.45 PM.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

